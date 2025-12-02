Image Credit : Asianet News

Following the wedding news, Raj Nidimoru faced scrutiny after claims surfaced that he is still married to his first wife, Shhyamali De. A friend of Shhyamali, Bhavna Tapadia, posted an image suggesting Raj and Shhyamali’s marital bond might still exist, sparking widespread curiosity and debate among fans about the legitimacy of his recent marriage.