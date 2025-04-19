'Kesari Chapter 2': Akshay Kumar's most impactful roles in the last 10 years
Akshay Kumar portrays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair in 'Kesari Chapter 2,' who fought the case against General Dyer after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film has resonated well with the audience
| Published : Apr 19 2025, 02:38 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated Kesari Chapter 2 has hit theaters and received positive initial reactions.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Akshay Kumar plays barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who prosecuted General Dyer after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar's dialogues in Kesari Chapter 2 have been praised. He does justice to C. Sankaran Nair's role.
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar has portrayed several real-life heroes on screen. Here are some of his notable films.
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay played Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja, inspired by IAF officer Om Prakash Taneja, in Sky Force.
Image Credit : IMDb
In Mission Raniganj, Akshay played engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who rescued miners.
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay played Ishar Singh in Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi.
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Akshay portrayed Rakesh Dhawan, inspired by M. Annadurai, in Mission Mangal, showcasing ISRO's Mars mission.
Image Credit : social media
Airlift, based on a true story, featured Akshay as Ranjit Katyal, evacuating Indians during the Iraq-Kuwait war.
Image Credit : social media
In Pad Man, Akshay's character, inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, creates affordable sanitary pads.
Image Credit : social media
Akshay played a rural youth who builds a toilet for his wife, challenging societal norms.
