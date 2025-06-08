- Home
- Entertainment
- Housefull 5 Roars at Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film smashes ₹50 cr on opening day
Housefull 5 Roars at Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film smashes ₹50 cr on opening day
Housefull 5 rocked the box office on its second day! Earnings crossed ₹43 crore. Will Akshay Kumar's film hit ₹50 crore?
| Published : Jun 08 2025, 10:54 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : instagram
Housefull 5 had a fantastic first day at the box office. The Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt movie had a strong opening.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Housefull 5 earned an estimated ₹24.00 crore in India on its release day. Here's the second-day box office collection and occupancy.
37
Image Credit : instgaram
Housefull 5 earned approximately ₹30.00 Cr in India across all languages by 8:30 pm on its second day of release. This is 6 crore more than the opening day.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Housefull 5's total earnings for two days are ₹54 Cr. It is a few steps away from touching the ₹60 crore mark.
57
Image Credit : instagram
The Hindi occupancy of Housefull 5 on Saturday, June 7, 2025, was a total of 33.18%. Morning Shows: 15.40%, Afternoon Shows: 40.50%, Evening Shows: 43.65% occupancy was recorded.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Housefull 5A has 4,000+ shows, while Housefull B has slightly fewer shows. The filmmakers have created two climaxes. Both shows are running simultaneously.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Nikitin Dheer.
Top Stories