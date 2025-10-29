Image Credit : stockphoto

Kerala State Film Awards: As the 55th Kerala State Film Awards approach, with the announcement set on October 31, excitement mounts about who will take home this year's top honours. According to The Times of India (October 27), competition in important categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Film remains exceptionally tight.

Mammootty is once again the leader in the Best Actor category. His portrayal in Bramayugam has mainly been regarded as one of the best performances of 2024, putting him in a great position to win the prize.