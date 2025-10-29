- Home
Kerala State Film Awards: With the announcement of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards on October 31, interest grows over who will win. The Times of India (October 27) reports fierce competition for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Film.
Kerala State Film Awards: As the 55th Kerala State Film Awards approach, with the announcement set on October 31, excitement mounts about who will take home this year's top honours. According to The Times of India (October 27), competition in important categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Film remains exceptionally tight.
Mammootty is once again the leader in the Best Actor category. His portrayal in Bramayugam has mainly been regarded as one of the best performances of 2024, putting him in a great position to win the prize.
However, the veteran actor is allegedly up against heavy competition from Asif Ali, who has had a successful year with Kishkindha Kaandam, Level Cross, and Adios Amigo. Asif's various performances in these flicks have positioned him as one of the year's most consistent actors. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Malaikottai Vaaliban has apparently earned him a nomination for an award. Other strong candidates are Tovino Thomas for Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) and Vijayaraghavan for Kishkindha Kaandam.
The Best Actress category is likewise quite competitive. According to sources, Shamla Hamsa's performance in Feminichi Fathima has garnered a lot of attention, while Sruthi Jayan and Meera Vasudev's work in Am Ah, as well as Nazriya Nazim's involvement in Sookshmadarshini, have elevated them to the top of the list.
Beyond individual performances, numerous films are vying for the Best Film prize. According to reports, the shortlist comprises Bramayugam, Feminichi Fathima, Am Ah, and Victoria. The survival thriller Manjummal Boys, the romantic comedy Premalu, and Kishkindha Kaandam are rumoured to be contenders for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value award.
Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, and his starring vehicle, Malaikottai Vaaliban, are also allegedly in the final stages of development. A seven-member panel, led by legendary actor and filmmaker Prakash Raj, is examining 36 chosen films from 128 entries submitted this year.
Directors Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob lead two subcommittees for the preliminary round and serve on the final evaluation panel. The final panel also comprises dubbing artist and State Award winner Bhagyalakshmi, playback vocalist Gayathri Ashokan, filmmaker and sound designer Nithin Lukose, and writer-screenwriter Santhosh Echikkanam. The jury for the part recognising cinematic texts is chaired by director and academic Madhu Eravankara, with film critic A. Chandrasekhar and writer Vineetha Vijayan.
The scene is prepared for the award announcements. Whether Mammootty wins Best Actor again or new stars emerge, the 55th Kerala State Film Awards are anticipated to highlight a very competitive year for Malayalam films in 2024.