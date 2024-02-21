Disney Plus Hotstar to release second season of 'Kerala Crime Files' soon

Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, is set to launch the second season of "Kerala Crime Files," marking their first original series in Malayalam. Meanwhile, the second series is written by Bahul Ramesh.

Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, is set to launch the second season of "Kerala Crime Files," marking their first original series in Malayalam. The first series is directed by Ahmed Kabir. It revolves around the murder of a sex worker in a lodge, with the storyline focusing on the protagonist's quest to uncover the murderer using clues from the lodge's register book. The upcoming season is highly anticipated by fans.

Meanwhile, the second series is written by Bahul Ramesh. The cinematography is handled by Jitin Stanislaus and the music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The series is produced by Monkey Business Cinemas, and the makers do not doubt that this season will introduce a new case and take the audience to another thrilling world of mystery and suspense.

In addition to "Kerala Crime Files," Disney Plus Hotstar has produced two other popular series in Malayalam: "Masterpiece" and "Perilloor Premier League." "Perilloor Premier League" stood out for its comedic portrayal of extraordinary events in the Koch village of Perilloor, eliciting laughter from viewers. The series follows Malavika, portrayed by Nikhila Vimal, who unexpectedly becomes the president in the panchayat elections. Featuring a star-studded cast including Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, and others, the series captivated audiences with its humorous and engaging storyline.