Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Disney Plus Hotstar to release second season of 'Kerala Crime Files' soon

    Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, is set to launch the second season of "Kerala Crime Files," marking their first original series in Malayalam. Meanwhile, the second series is written by Bahul Ramesh.

    Disney Plus Hotstar to release second season of 'Kerala Crime Files' soon rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Disney Plus Hotstar, a leading OTT platform, is set to launch the second season of "Kerala Crime Files," marking their first original series in Malayalam. The first series is directed by Ahmed Kabir. It revolves around the murder of a sex worker in a lodge, with the storyline focusing on the protagonist's quest to uncover the murderer using clues from the lodge's register book. The upcoming season is highly anticipated by fans.

    Meanwhile, the second series is written by Bahul Ramesh. The cinematography is handled by Jitin Stanislaus and the music is by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The series is produced by Monkey Business Cinemas, and the makers do not doubt that this season will introduce a new case and take the audience to another thrilling world of mystery and suspense.

    In addition to "Kerala Crime Files," Disney Plus Hotstar has produced two other popular series in Malayalam: "Masterpiece" and "Perilloor Premier League." "Perilloor Premier League" stood out for its comedic portrayal of extraordinary events in the Koch village of Perilloor, eliciting laughter from viewers. The series follows Malavika, portrayed by Nikhila Vimal, who unexpectedly becomes the president in the panchayat elections. Featuring a star-studded cast including Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, Aju Varghese, and others, the series captivated audiences with its humorous and engaging storyline.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara, winners full list here RKK

    Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan to Nayanthara, winners full list here

    PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam for Article 370; here's how actress reacts RBA

    PM Narendra Modi praises Yami Gautam for Article 370; here's how actress reacts

    Anjali Menon announces Tamil directorial debut in collaboration with KRG studios NIR

    Anjali Menon announces Tamil directorial debut in collaboration with KRG studios

    WATCH Dhruva Sarja, 'Martin' team face severe turbulence in IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight RBA

    WATCH: Dhruva Sarja, 'Martin' team face severe turbulence in IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events NIR

    'Operation Valentine' trailer: Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar turn Air force pilot for film based on true events

    Recent Stories

    Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies? Details here RKK

    Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies?

    football Owen Coyle discusses ISL's impact on Indian Football and Chennaiyin FC's prospects osf

    Owen Coyle discusses ISL's impact on Indian Football and Chennaiyin FC's prospects

    Prove in 24 hours or face legal action...' West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on claim of 'Khalistani' jibe at Sikh police officer

    'Prove in 24 hours or...' West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on claim that he called Sikh cop Khalistani (WATCH)

    From gas masks to modified bulldozer cabins, how farmers planning to breach Shambhu border AJR

    From gas masks to modified bulldozer cabins, how farmers planning to breach Shambhu border

    Kerala: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco issues gag order, warns media against filming outlets

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon