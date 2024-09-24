Kendall Jenner to Eva Longoria, Hollywood celebs walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The Paris Fashion Week 2024 took place on September 23, 2024, and many Hollywood celebrities walked the runway.

L'Oreal Paris displayed "Walk Your Worth" as part of the Paris Fashion Week Women Ready-to-Wear Spring-Summer 2025 collection on September 23, 2024, at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner walked the Paris Fashion Week 2024 ramp wearing a sheer red corset dress. She complemented the look with a red lip while wearing a head-to-toe red corset dress with no accessories. She kept her blonde hair hope and her outfit flaunted her perfect figure.

Cara Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne ditched wearing a bra as she walked the runway in style. She opted for high-waisted shorts and a long oversized red coat. She did not wear any accessories, kept her hair open and completed her look with black heels.

Eva Longoria

American actress, producer, and director Eva Longoria looked stunning in a white deep-neck gown. The outfit came with a net slit and she fini her look with a bun and pearl necklace.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda wore a pair of sneakers to Paris Fashion Week. The two-time Oscar winner wore a shimmering silver belted trench coat that she paired with silver and white sneakers. She wore her gray hair in a curled blowout, highlighting her brilliant pink lipstick and red nail paint.

Pia Wurtzbach

Pia Wurtzbach is one of the celebrities and models who lit up Paris Fashion Week's "Walk Your Worth" show, becoming the first Filipina to walk the runway for a French cosmetics brand. Wurtzbach dazzled the runway in a body-hugging black off-shoulder midi dress with pink detachable sleeves at L'Oreal's "Le Défilé 'Walk Your Worth" show, which was held at the Place de l'Opéra in Paris, France, on September 23.

