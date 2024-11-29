Keerthy Suresh-Anthony Thattil wedding update: Actress to tie the knot on THIS date and place
Actress Keerthy Suresh, during a visit to the Tirupati temple with her family, publicly announced her wedding date.
Keerthy Suresh's Family
Keerthy Suresh, daughter of actress Menaka and producer Suresh, started as a child artist. She debuted as a lead actress in the 2013 Malayalam film 'Geethanjali'.
Keerthy Suresh's Wedding
Her Tamil debut was 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. While it wasn't successful, 'Rajini Murugan' and 'Remo' were hits.
Keerthy Suresh's Movies
Despite some setbacks, 'Mahanati' proved to be a turning point, earning her a National Award. 'Maamannan' garnered attention. Her Telugu films also saw success.
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil
With 'Raghu Thatha' released, she has 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kanni Vedi' in the pipeline. 'Bholaa Shankar' is set for release. Wedding preparations are underway.
Keerthy to Marry Antony
Keerthy Suresh will marry her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil on December 11th in Goa. She confirmed the date during her Tirupati visit. They've been friends since school and started dating in college.