Keerthy Suresh-Anthony Thattil wedding update: Actress to tie the knot on THIS date and place

Actress Keerthy Suresh, during a visit to the Tirupati temple with her family, publicly announced her wedding date.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh's Family

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of actress Menaka and producer Suresh, started as a child artist. She debuted as a lead actress in the 2013 Malayalam film 'Geethanjali'.

article_image2

Keerthy Suresh's Wedding

Her Tamil debut was 'Idhu Enna Maayam'. While it wasn't successful, 'Rajini Murugan' and 'Remo' were hits. 

article_image3

Keerthy Suresh's Movies

Despite some setbacks, 'Mahanati' proved to be a turning point, earning her a National Award. 'Maamannan' garnered attention. Her Telugu films also saw success. 

 

article_image4

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil

With 'Raghu Thatha' released, she has 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kanni Vedi' in the pipeline. 'Bholaa Shankar' is set for release. Wedding preparations are underway.

article_image5

Keerthy to Marry Antony

Keerthy Suresh will marry her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil on December 11th in Goa. She confirmed the date during her Tirupati visit. They've been friends since school and started dating in college.

