Katrina-Vicky to Parineeti-Raghav: 5 Bollywood Couples Who Became Parents in 2025
The year 2025 has been special for Bollywood, with several popular couples, including Katrina-Vicky and Parineeti-Raghav, stepping into parenthood, welcoming adorable babies, and celebrating this joyful milestone with family, friends, and fans.
Stars Who Embraced Parenthood in 2025
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 7, 2025. The couple, known for keeping their personal lives private, shared the joyous news with heartfelt gratitude. Fans across the globe showered the new parents with love and blessings.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha became proud parents to a baby boy on October 19, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy Udaipur wedding in 2023, shared their happiness with family and close friends.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Adding to the list of happy parents, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl named Evaarah on March 24, 2025. The couple, who married in early 2023, have been glowing with joy as they embark on this new chapter together.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Beloved Bollywood pair Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra also became parents this year, welcoming a baby girl on July 15, 2025. Fans celebrated the news with excitement, calling the couple’s new journey “a fairytale come true.”
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Adding to the year’s list of joyful arrivals, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also became proud parents on October 5, 2025. The couple, who tied the knot in late 2023, welcomed their first baby, marking a beautiful new beginning in their lives.