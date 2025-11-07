Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Net Worth, House, Cars: Inside Their Lavish Lifestyle
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy. While fans continue to celebrate the fantastic news, let's take a closer look at the couple's net worth, which reflects their successful careers and luxurious lifestyle.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Net Worth Over Rs 260 crore
According to GQ India, Vicky Kaushal has a net worth of about Rs 41 crore, while Katrina Kaif's fortune is reported to be over Rs 224 crore. Their combined fortune of ₹265 crore places them among the richest couples in the film business.
Vicky Kaushal's Income
Kaushal, who has created his own career in Bollywood, now charges high-end prices. According to reports, he charged ₹10 crore for both Chhaava (in which he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) and Bad News. Sam Bahadur's remuneration stayed the same, but his special performance in Dunki reportedly earned him ₹12 crore.
Katrina Kaif's Income
Katrina Kaif, a box office queen and entrepreneur, is a highly bankable celebrity in the Indian film industry. She received about Rs 15 crore for Merry Christmas (2024) and Rs 15-21 crore for Tiger 3 (2023), reprising her role in YRF's espionage franchise.
Katrina Kaif's Business
Katrina has created a successful company, Kay Beauty, in addition to her film career. The brand swiftly established itself as the market leader after its launch in 2019. Forbes claimed that it reached Rs 100 crore in annualised GMV within three years. The Indian Express said that the brand's income is expected to reach Rs 240 crore by mid-2025.
A luxurious residence in Mumbai
The pair married in December 2021 in Rajasthan's opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara. They soon moved into a sea-facing flat in Juhu, Mumbai, where they lived with other celebrities.
Their luxurious 4-BHK covers approximately 7,000 sq. ft., and according to sources, the monthly rent runs between Rs 8-9 lakh, with a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore. Family reunions are common here, with both families commonly observed celebrating together.
Properties
Katrina Kaif owns some of Mumbai's most desired residences, including:
A 3-BHK in Bandra costs Rs 8.2 crore.
A prime Lokhandwala property worth Rs 17 crore
A home in London is apparently valued Rs 7 crore.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Car collection
Their garage is as glamorous as their jobs. The couple owns two Range Rovers: an Autobiography LWB (Rs 3.28 crore) and a Vogue (Rs 2.32 crore).
They also drive a Mercedes-Benz GLE (Rs 96.40 lakh–Rs 1.15 crore), an Audi Q7 (Rs 82.49 lakh–Rs 89.90 lakh), and a BMW 5GT (Rs 88.27 lakh).