Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome A Baby Boy; Check Out Their POST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy on November 7.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are now delighted parents to a newborn boy. On Friday, the couple issued a joint statement on social media announcing the birth of their son.
"Our bundle of joy has arrived." With great love and thankfulness, we welcome our newborn boy. 7th November 2025. "Katrina and Vicky," the statement stated.
Vicky captioned the photo with the word "blessed" and a red heart emoji. Check it out here.
Soon after the announcement, fans and friends rushed to the comments section to offer their warmest congratulations to the new parents. “Omggggggg congratulationsssss u two ❤️❤️❤️ so happy," actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote. Neeti Mohan also commented, “OMG!!!! Vadhayiaannnnn 😃🫶🏻❤️" Kareena Kapoor: Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club 👊👊🥰🥰🥰so happy for you and vicky …❤️
When did Vicky and Katrina announce their pregnancy?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood's most popular pair, revealed in September that they are expecting their first child together. The pair posted a black and white polaroid photo of themselves beaming from ear-to-ear.
The actress was spotted clutching her baby bump while Vicky gently touched her belly. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the picture's description said.