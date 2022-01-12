  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri

    First Published Jan 12, 2022, 4:49 PM IST
    Lohri is one of the biggest festivals in North India, especially for Punjabis. It gets more special for a newly married couple or a new family member. Let us look at a few celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri. 
     

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Lohri is the most important festival among the Punjabi and Sikh communities. When a baby is born or a new bride becomes a part of the family, the whole family cherishes and tries to make this festivity a big bash. So let us look into seven such couples who will celebrate Lohri for the first time.
     

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on December 9, 2021, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal is from a Panjabi family; hence it will be a big celebration for the Kaushal family.
     

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on June 4. Yami Gautam once revealed that their love story began during Uri promotions. 

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married at an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Hence, this year it will be their first Lohri; and we are waiting for their celebration pictures. 

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul got hitched in Chandigarh on November 15. Yes, both of them are not Punjabi, but 'ki farak painda'.

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16, 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair; hence, we think their first Lohri will also be big.
     

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    It is a double Lohri celebration for Dia Mirza, and her family. Yes, the first will be for her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, which was on February 15, 2021, and the second is of her son Avyaan, who just turned 4-months-old.

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri RCB

    Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani got married at Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu on August 14. Close friends and family attended the private affair. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone: 7 actresses who regularly practice yoga

