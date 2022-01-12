Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Natasha: 7 celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri

Lohri is one of the biggest festivals in North India, especially for Punjabis. It gets more special for a newly married couple or a new family member. Let us look at a few celeb couples who will celebrate their first Lohri.



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on December 9, 2021, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal is from a Panjabi family; hence it will be a big celebration for the Kaushal family.



Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on June 4. Yami Gautam once revealed that their love story began during Uri promotions.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married at an intimate ceremony in Alibaug on January 24. Hence, this year it will be their first Lohri; and we are waiting for their celebration pictures.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul got hitched in Chandigarh on November 15. Yes, both of them are not Punjabi, but 'ki farak painda'.

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16, 2021. Their wedding was a grand affair; hence, we think their first Lohri will also be big.



It is a double Lohri celebration for Dia Mirza, and her family. Yes, the first will be for her wedding with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, which was on February 15, 2021, and the second is of her son Avyaan, who just turned 4-months-old.