Yellow teeth explained: Everyday 6 habits that could be to blame

1. Old age

Generally, the outer layer of teeth, enamel, thins with age. As a result, teeth start to turn yellow.

2. Some foods

Some foods like coffee, tea, alcohol, gutka, and red wine cause yellow stains on teeth.

3. Smoking

Excessive smoking increases yellow stains on teeth. Then the teeth will soon be destroyed.

4. Lack of proper care

Teeth start to turn yellow if they are not cleaned properly. So brush your teeth twice a day.

5. Effects of medicines

Taking too many antibiotic drugs is more likely to cause yellowing of teeth.

6. Genetic reason

Some people have yellow teeth from the beginning. The main reason for this is genetics. Teeth will not turn white for such people.

7. Vitamin deficiency

Teeth turn yellow due to deficiency of vitamins D and C. To prevent this, include more foods rich in these 2 vitamins in your diet.

