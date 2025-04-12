Yellow teeth explained: Everyday 6 habits that could be to blame

Lifestyle
Generally, the outer layer of teeth, enamel, thins with age. As a result, teeth start to turn yellow.
Some foods like coffee, tea, alcohol, gutka, and red wine cause yellow stains on teeth.
Excessive smoking increases yellow stains on teeth. Then the teeth will soon be destroyed.
Teeth start to turn yellow if they are not cleaned properly. So brush your teeth twice a day.
Taking too many antibiotic drugs is more likely to cause yellowing of teeth.
Some people have yellow teeth from the beginning. The main reason for this is genetics. Teeth will not turn white for such people.
Teeth turn yellow due to deficiency of vitamins D and C. To prevent this, include more foods rich in these 2 vitamins in your diet.
