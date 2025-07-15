- Home
From Sonu to Rooh Baba: How Kartik Aaryan’s Career Moves Became Box Office Masterstrokes
Kartik Aaryan’s journey from breakout star to box office powerhouse showcases his versatility, audience connect, and smart film choices, making him one of Bollywood’s most bankable actors today.
From a viral monologue to leading the biggest blockbuster of the year, Kartik Aaryan’s journey is nothing short of a modern Bollywood fairy tale. With six back-to-back 100+ crore worldwide grossers, he’s not just delivering hits—he’s redefining the template for today’s Hindi film hero.
In an industry marked by constant flux, Kartik has emerged as a rare constant—an actor who understands the audience pulse and brings them to theatres across genres. His box office ascent reflects both strategy and evolution:
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – ₹108.8 Cr
This was Kartik’s big breakthrough. The film’s sharp humor and his now-iconic monologue made it a surprise hit, turning a small-budget movie into a favorite among young audiences.
Luka Chuppi – ₹128.5 Cr
Kartik’s natural charm and spot-on timing made this small-town rom-com about live-in relationships a hit, winning over audiences and helping the film easily cross the 100-crore mark.
Pati Patni Aur Woh – ₹117 Cr
In this hit rom-com, Kartik balanced humor with emotional depth, proving he’s a dependable star who connects with audiences across the country.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – ₹266 Cr
A theatrical game-changer post-pandemic. Kartik’s Rooh Baba brought families back to cinemas, proving he could carry a legacy franchise and deliver a blockbuster.
Satyaprem Ki Katha – ₹125 Cr
A shift from comedy to emotional depth, Kartik embraced vulnerability in this romantic drama, winning both critical praise and commercial success.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – ₹396.7 Cr
His biggest hit yet. The sequel smashed records and cemented Kartik’s place in the top league, with Rooh Baba becoming a pop-culture phenomenon.