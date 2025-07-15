Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA

From a viral monologue to leading the biggest blockbuster of the year, Kartik Aaryan’s journey is nothing short of a modern Bollywood fairy tale. With six back-to-back 100+ crore worldwide grossers, he’s not just delivering hits—he’s redefining the template for today’s Hindi film hero.

In an industry marked by constant flux, Kartik has emerged as a rare constant—an actor who understands the audience pulse and brings them to theatres across genres. His box office ascent reflects both strategy and evolution: