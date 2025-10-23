- Home
Tejas, who ran away without marrying Nithya in the Karna serial, is finally caught. Fans are furious, sharing hilarious and shocked reactions, while eagerly speculating about the next dramatic twist in the popular show.
Nitya Takes Charge of Her Destiny
Nitya was the only one searching for Tejas. Where was he? Where was the Tejas she had loved? Eventually, she discovered that he had cheated on her. Determined to take control of her life, Nitya tied the mangalsutra herself and boldly entered Karna's house, announcing that she had married him.
Nitya Is Expecting a Child
Leaving aside the ritual of tying the knot, Karna and Nitya have completed the remaining ceremonies in front of everyone. Karna believes that one day he will reveal the truth. However, he has not yet told Nitya that she is carrying a child in her womb.
Tejas’ Whereabouts Spark Buzz
The question of Tejas’ whereabouts from the Karna serial had been widespread. Now, a video has surfaced showing him performing a romantic dance with another girl, creating quite a buzz among fans.
Viewers React to Tejas’ Dance Video
Viewers are commenting that Tejas ran away from Nitya at the wedding and is now performing a romantic dance with this girl. Many are tagging Namrata Gowda, who plays Nitya, and saying that Tejas has been caught. The reactions reflect fans’ surprise and amusement at the unfolding drama.
‘Madana Mohini’ Song
Tejas, who plays Chetan Raj in the Kannada serial, appears in a romantic song with Sharanya Bhat. He looks extremely dashing in the track “Madana Mohini” from the movie Kantara, leaving fans impressed.
Serial vs Reality
The serial story is different, and the real story is different. This feels more like a serial or a special reel. The actual reason why Tejas ran away has not been revealed, nor has it been disclosed where Tejas is.
Is Ramesh the Reason?
The question arises whether Karna's father, Ramesh, is the reason behind Tejas running away. It appears that Ramesh planned to ruin Karna and Nitya's happiness after their marriage.
What Will Happen Next?
Nidhi loves Karna, and Karna likes Nidhi. In the eyes of the world, however, Nitya is his wife. This twist has left viewers eagerly wondering what will happen next, sparking curiosity and discussions among fans.