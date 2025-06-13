- Home
Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur relationship timeline: Wedding bells to Divorce court; Check out their relationship
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away at 53. Let's look back at their love story, from the initial spark to the eventual divorce
| Published : Jun 13 2025, 12:25 PM
1 Min read
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur
Karisma and Sanjay first met at a party, became friends, and soon after, Sanjay proposed, and Karisma said yes.
They had a grand wedding in 2003. However, their relationship soon soured, with Karisma making serious allegations against Sanjay.
Karisma accused Sanjay of physical abuse and even filed a case against him and his family.
Karisma also accused Sanjay of attempting to auction her to his friends. Sanjay claimed she married him only for money.
Karisma left with their children, Samaira and Kiaan. She filed for divorce in 2014, finalized in 2016.
