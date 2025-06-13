Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar and Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, died of a heart attack in England at 53. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan consoled Karisma in Mumbai

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan reached Karisma Kapoor's residence late Thursday night, hours after the actress's ex-husband and Chairman of Sona Comstar, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in England at the age of 53.

Karisma Kapoor, who is currently in Mumbai, was visited by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan to console her for the death of her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

Kareena, who looked visibly distressed, hid her face to avoid being papped. Saif accompanied her, and the couple offered support to Karisma in these distressing times.

According to the visuals, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted arriving at Karisma Kapoor's residence late Thursday night.

