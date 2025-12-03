Sunny Deol’s emotional outburst during Dharmendra’s asthi visarjan has sparked a nationwide debate on paparazzi ethics and media intrusion during moments of grief. The actor confronted a cameraman secretly recording the sacred ritual.

A very personal moment of grief turned tense when Sunny Deol confronted a paparazzo for secretly recording Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar. During the emotional incident, the family gathered to pay last respects privately. Just then, Sunny noticed a cameraman surreptitiously filming the rituals from afar.

Sunny Deol Furious After Pap Caught Filming Asthi Visarjan Ritual

Eyewitness accounts claim that the actor had resumed his prayers when he noticed someone recording the proceedings without consent. Upset and shaken, Sunny confronted the individual with, "Kitne paise chahiye tereko?," questioning the person's rationale to film during such a sensitive moment. Clips of the confrontation flooded the Internet and caused a tremendous uproar, discussing the ethics, limitations, and duty of the media when faced with private tragedy.

Sunny deol spotted the pap recording the ritual and angrily walked towards the person and snatched the camera quickly. Then he said, ‘’Paisa chahiye? Kitne paise chahiye tere ko?''

Fans Come Out in Support of Sunny Deol

Netizens supported Sunny Deol overwhelmingly; they felt that filming someone’s last rites is disrespectful and brutal. Many felt that celebrities deserve privacy during personal tragedies, making a sharp distinction between media coverage and media intrusion. Social media was filled with posts lauding Sunny for calling it out, with many saying his reaction was justified and humane.

Paparazzi Ethicality Carries the Debate On

This incident has opened the debate on the culture of paparazzi in India once again. While the media is known for its serious role in keeping the public informed about public affairs, it's the excessiveness and unethical behavior to get exclusive shots that draw the ire of critics. Filming a grieving family carrying out last rites-a sacred and emotional moment-is condemned as an astounding breach of privacy.