Kunal Kemmu opened up about his 'instinctive' and 'adaptive' parenting style for daughter Inaaya. The actor, married to Soha Ali Khan, also prepares to play a single father in his upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'Single Papa'.

Actor Kunal Kemmu described himself as an "adaptive" and "intrinsic" father while reflecting on what fatherhood means to him. Kunal Kemmu is married to actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, on September 29, 2017.

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu reflected on what fatherhood means to him. He admitted that he is an "instinctive" and "adaptive" father who often relies on his ability to adapt to situations rather than following strict rules or guidelines in parenting.

"I don't know what the description of a father is, but I just feel that I'm an instinctive father if I may say so, because if you just see it like a responsibility and a job, then that takes the fun out of any relationship, I think."

While referring to his 8-year-old daughter Inaaya, Kunal added, "But I know that until she (Inaaya) is an adult, I am the one and my wife (Soha Ali Khan), we both parents are the decision makers for her which also is an added responsibility because sometimes you feel that I don't know if I'm making the right decision for me. How am I making the right decision for her? So, I think I am an adaptive father, and I think I'm an instinctive father."

Upcoming Role in 'Single Papa'

Kunal Kemmu will be next seen in the comedy series 'Single Papa'. He is set to play the role of a single father in the series.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani with Shashank Khaitan as executive producer, Single Papa is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner. Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli and Ayesha Raza are also a part of the Netflix show.

The makers recently shared the trailer of the series. The trailer gave audiences a first look at Gaurav's hilarious yet heartfelt journey as he tries to balance baby bottles with bad decisions, often at the same time.

From fumbling with nappies and dodging unsolicited advice from everyone within a 10-km radius to trying to convince his shocked parents that this is not a prank, the trailer delivers humour, sensitivity, and unapologetic desi drama.

Single Papa will be out on December 12. (ANI)