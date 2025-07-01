Kareena to Akshay: Here’s How much THESE stars earned for their first films
Bollywood Celebs First Fees: Kareena Kapoor completed 25 years in the industry. She debuted in 2000 with the film Refugee. She received a fee of 50 lakhs for working in this film. On this occasion, let's know about the first fees of top celebs.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Kareena Kapoor received a fee of 50 lakh rupees for working in the film Refugee. This is her first fee. Now she charges 8-15 crores for a film.
2. Alia Bhatt received a fee of 15 lakh rupees for working in the film Student of the Year. Now Alia charges 15-20 crores for a film.
3. Shahrukh Khan received a fee of 4 lakh rupees for the film Deewana. Now Shahrukh charges 150 crores for working in a film.
4. Shahid Kapoor received a fee of 1.50 lakh rupees for working in the film Ishq Vishk. Now Shahid charges 25-30 crores for working in a film.
5. Kartik Aaryan received a fee of 1.25 lakh rupees for working in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. According to reports, now Kartik charges 40 to 50 crore rupees.
6. Akshay Kumar received a fee of 50 thousand rupees for the film Saugandh. Today, Akshay charges 60 to 145 crore rupees for a film.
7. Salman Khan received a fee of 11 thousand rupees for the film Biwi Ho To Aisi. Now Salman charges 100 to 150 crores for a film.
8. Aamir Khan received a fee of 11 thousand rupees for working in the film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Today Aamir charges 100 to 150 crore rupees for a film.
9. Amitabh Bachchan received a fee of 5 thousand rupees for working in the film Saat Hindustani. Today Big B charges 8 to 10 crores for a film.
Dharmendra received a fee of 500 rupees for working in the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Today Dharmendra charges 3-5 crore rupees for a film.