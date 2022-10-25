Nysa Devgan gets massively trolled for Diwali look; netizens ask if she went under the knife

Taking a dig at Nysa Devgan’s Diwali look, several trolls attacked the star kid alleging that she underwent a surgery. These comments started flowing in after Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter was snapped arriving at one of the Bollywood Diwali parties recently.

This year’s Diwali, like every other year, saw a lot of card parties being hosted by celebrities. From Manish Malhotra to Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khuranna, Shilpa Shetty, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, among many others, hosted grand Diwali parties at their residences. While the whose-who of the industry came out in numbers to attend these parties, it was not them but the star kids who stole the show this year.

From Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana to Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa, Shanaya Kapoor, and more, a lot of celebrity kids arrived for these parties in style. While the paparazzi continued clicking them outside the venues, some of them had to undergo major scrutiny by the netizens.

Among them was Nysa Devgan who got trolled massively for her Diwali party look. Nysa wore a light blue lehenga set with a strappy and cleavage-revealing blouse. She looked like a pretty young lady and she walked out of the car and toward the party. While many are praising how beautiful Nysa looked, there are also those who attacked her.

Nysa Devgan became a victim of the trolls as they constantly attacked her for allegedly undergoing the knife at such a young age. One of the users, while speculating that Nysa got a surgery done, commented on a paparazzo’s post saying: “Janhvi and her surgeon is the same,” while another user said, “She has got a nose surgery done.”

This is not the first time that Nysa Devgan has been trolled for her look. Even though Nysa is far from the acting world, she continues to be a hot favourite of the netizens. Trolls have often been mean to her as she has been attacked by them in the past as well for her looks. However, Nysa has successfully been able to keep herself away from letting these things affect her.

Meanwhile, on one hand, where Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor have already started working in the film industry, other star kids such as Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are looking at their debuts presently. However, Nysa, till now, has been able to keep herself away from showbiz, even though she is often spotted at such Bollywood parties and events.