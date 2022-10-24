BUSTY pics: Janhvi Kapoor oozes hotness in sequin saree with plunging neckline blouse

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor has once again set the internet on fire with her sizzling hot photographs. In order to wish her Insta fam a very Happy Diwali, the actor dropped a slew of pictures in a revealing blouse and sequin saree.

    Janhvi Kapoor is rightfully the goddess of beauty! The actor has time and again outperformed herself, leave alone others, when it comes to fashion. From looking ultra glamorous in a desi avatar to oozing hotness in slit gowns and more, Janhvi has always been at the top of her fashion game. Once again, the young actor proved that she is quite the boss lady when it comes to dressing for a party, especially when it is a Diwali celebration.

    Pulling out the best of Indian wear, Janhvi Kapoor’s Diwali outfit this season has given us not one but multiple leaf books. From her emerald, green lehenga set to the red saree she wore for Mili’s trailer launch and now the sequin saree that Janhvi draped for a Diwali party, you can’t get enough of the actor’s ethnic attire.

    Wishing her fans a Happy Diwali on Monday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a slew of pictures wearing a sequin silver-coloured saree. She teamed it with a strappy blouse that came with a plunging neckline, revealing her cleavage.

    Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been doing rounds in the media for her personal life as well. The ‘Mili’ actor was spotted arriving for a Diwali party on Sunday night along with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahadia.

    A video shared by the paparazzi, shows Janhvi Kapoor arriving in a car with Shikar Pahadia. After this, several fans of the actor started making their assumptions that she is back with her rumoured former boyfriend.

    On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, ‘Mili’. Backed by her father-producer Boney Kapoor, the film which also stars actors Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, will be released in the theatres on November 4.

