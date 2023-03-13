Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023: NTR Jr posted picture with award; Ram Charan shares heartfelt note

As Naatu Naatu created a new record by winning Oscar Award for Best Original Song, the globally acclaimed pan-Indian superstars NTR Jr and Ram Charan posted pictures and a heartfelt note expressing their love for fans and everyone involved.

Noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli's directorial film, RRR achieved what it wanted to by winning a trophy at the 95th Academy Awards under the Best Original Song category.

MM Keeravani surpassed big names in music like Lady Gaga and Rihanna by taking the prestigious award home for the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu from RRR. Soon after, social media flooded with congratulatory messages from celebs and fans around this proud moment.

Apart from the bollywood and South industry celebs, the global pan-Indian stars NTR Jr and Ram Charan also posted pictures and heartfelt note on this milestone via their social media handles on Twitter.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, NTR Jr posted a picture of himself holding the Oscar Award and thanked the nation and the entire team. In his caption for the picture in the tweet post, he wrote, "And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna, @ssrajamouli, @boselyricist garu, the entire team, and the nation."

Fans have hailed love for the star in tweets. "The Man, The Moment, The Scene. Love u, Anna. #RRRMovie #NTR," said a fan. "The Global star bholtey," a fan added.

Ram Charan also took to his Twitter handle. He posted a long heartfelt note and video clip of them winning the Oscars. He wrote, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home! @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @tarak9999 @boselyricist @DOPSenthilKumar @Rahulsipligunj @kaalabhairava7 #PremRakshith @ssk1122."

Furthermore, his note read, "RRR is and will always be the most special film of our lives and Indian history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for allowing me to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you, lyricist Chandrabose Garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion. To my co-star, Tarak, Thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician, film goer. My heartfelt thanks to all fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!."

Besides even, the noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his official Twitter handle and posted, "Jai Hind."

