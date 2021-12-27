  • Facebook
    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 9:52 AM IST
    Kareena Kapoor and her bestie Amrita Arora reunited for a house party last night after recovering from COVID-19. The party was attended by Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    Just a few days after recovering from COVID 19, actress Kareena Kapoor is again off to a party with her friends and family at Karisma Kapoor's house. After days Kareena Kapoor reunited with Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and others. Two weeks back, Bebo was confirmed that she tested positive for COVID after attending a party at filmmaker Karan Johar's house in Mumbai. 
     

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    Besides Kareena, her friend Amrita Arora reportedly attended the party and was tested positive for the deadly virus. Yesterday, we all Kareena dressed in strapless black top and beige pants posing with friend Amrita in a lilac fur dress.
     

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor also attended the party; both were seen holding each other's hands while exiting the party venue. Arjun looked cool in an all-black fit. On the other hand, Malaika donned a green velvety Gucci coat and shorts, with a sexy bralette.
     

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    She completed her look with nude heels and a stunning green pendant. Malaika is a very good friend of Karisma and Kareena's. Saif Ali Khan and their toddler Taimur were captured outside the party venue. Latasa Nanda was also spotted at the party. 
     

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    On Christmas, Malaika, along with her son Arhaan Khan went to their annual Christmas lunch at Joyce Polycarp's house (Malaika's mother). Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations

    Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora recover from COVID-19; back to party again, reunited with friends RCB

    Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak and children Rayaan and Azaan were also at spot at the Christmas lunch. Arjun Kapoor was also present at Malaika's mother's home for Christmas celebrations; he donned a red t-shirt for the occasion. Also Read: Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

