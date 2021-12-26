  • Facebook
    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria

    First Published Dec 26, 2021, 8:18 AM IST
    During Christmas Brunch at the Kapoors, Aadar Jain was spotted with Tara Sutaria' later trolled by netizens for his looks.

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Yesterday, Bollywood actor Aadar Jain and his special friend Tara Sutaria were spotted at the Christmas Brunch at the Kapoors. The two looked super hot as they posed for the paparazzi present outside Kapoor's house in Mumbai. 
     

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Tara looked Christmas ready, as she opted for a white strapless dress and brown heels. She finished the look by keeping her hair open and by subtle makeup. On the other hand,  Aadar Jain was seen in a multi-coloured shirt, white pants, and sunglasses. 
     

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Kareena Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and other members of the Kapoor family, was spotted at the venue to celebrate Christmas. Kareena has tested negative for the virus. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karishma Kapoor and more attend Kunal Shahi Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations
     

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Both were posed and smiled for the shutterbugs. However, some social media users thought and confused Aadar as Ranbir Kapoor. They trolled him, saying he looks like a 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor'. Some were left wondering how did Ranbir's height got reduced. 
     

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    And a few got confused why he was posing with Tara and questioned are dating. Aadar is Ranbir Kapoor's first cousin. Therefore, he has a resemblance that made many confused. It is reported that Aadar and Tara have been dating for a while now. The actress is seen in many of Kapoor's family parties and celebrations. Aadar's first Bollywood movie was Hello Charlie, and the film featured Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit with Elnaaz Norouzi and Rajpal Yadav.
     

    Netizens called Aadar Jain 'Sasta Ranbir Kapoor' for his looks as he posed for paparazzi with Tara Sutaria RCB

    Tara is quite busy these days; she will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The actress also has some big projects in her kitty like Ek Villain 2 with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani and the Hindi remake of RX 100 titled Tadap with Ahan Shetty.
     

