Karan Johar's 7 films crossed 100 crores; Check their Box Office Collections
The trailer for Karan Johar's film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' released. This movie starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be released this year on Dussehra. Let's check the Box Office Collections of his other films
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Karan Johar's 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was a romantic drama. It starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Made on a 160 crore budget, it earned 355.61 crores.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Karan Johar's film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' came out in 2016. This musical romance starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai. The film, with a 50 crore budget, collected 239.67 crores.
Student Of The Year
Karan Johar's 2012 film 'Student of the Year' was a romantic comedy. It starred Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt. Made on a 59 crore budget, the film earned 109 crores.
My Name Is Khan
Karan Johar's 2010 film 'My Name Is Khan' was a social drama. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. With a budget of 85 crores, the film collected 223.44 crores at the box office.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The musical romantic drama 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' was directed by Karan Johar. Released in 2006, it starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji. The movie, with a 50 crore budget, did a business of 113 crores.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Karan Johar's 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' was a family drama. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan. Made on a 40 crore budget, the film earned 136 crores.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. It starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. Made on a 10 crore budget, the film collected 107 crores.