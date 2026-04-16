Years after labelling Karan Johar the 'flagbearer of nepotism', Kangana Ranaut has softened her stance. In a new interview, she stated she doesn't think he is a 'bad person', describing him as superficial but with an 'amazing sense of humour'.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who had once described Karan Johar as "the flagbearer of nepotism," triggering a debate in Bollywood and leading to a frosty relationship between the duo, has now offered a fresh perspective on the filmmaker, stating she does not view him as a "bad person."

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From 'Nepotism' Row to a New Perspective

A 2017 episode of "Koffee with Johar" with Kangana had gone viral after the 'Queen' actor famously labelled the host Karan as the "movie mafia" even calling him a "stereotypical villain" in her professional journey. The interview sparked intense debate around insiders vs outsiders in Bollywood.

Years later, Kangana in an interview with ANI, clarified that she doesn't view Karan Johar negatively. She described him as someone who openly embraces a flashy, lighthearted persona and has a strong sense of humour.

"I don't think Karan Johar is a bad person. You know, I think he's very proudly just superficial, flaky, flashy. He likes that. He's very proud of that, and I think he has an amazing sense of humour. So I don't think I have a problem with Karan Johar as such," said Kangana Ranaut.

Remembering Their Past Collaboration

Kanagana Ranaut and director-producer Karan Johar once collaborated for the movie, which was titled 'Ungli'. It was a crime thriller film directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film starred Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda, Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Neil Bhoopalam and Sanjay Dutt. Mahesh Manjrekar, who collaborated with Dharma Productions for the first time, appears in a negative role. The film was released on 28 November 2014.