- Home
- Entertainment
- Karan Johar Birthday Special: Shocking facts about his personal life, film career, and hidden struggles
Karan Johar Birthday Special: Shocking facts about his personal life, film career, and hidden struggles
Film director and producer Karan Johar turned 53! Born in Mumbai in 1972, there's a hidden truth about Karan's life that few know. Let's unveil it...
| Published : May 25 2025, 09:31 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
18
Image Credit : instagram
Bollywood's famous director and actor Karan Johar turned 53. He's produced and directed many hits, some still loved today.
28
Image Credit : instagram
There's a dark secret about Karan Johar that few know. He himself revealed this shocking truth.
38
Image Credit : instagram
Karan revealed in an interview that he had a high-pitched, girly voice as a child. He was teased and humiliated for it.
48
Image Credit : instagram
Tired of humiliation, Karan sought training to deepen his voice, lying to his family about doctor visits.
58
Image Credit : instagram
The training was tough, filled with pain. After 3 years, his voice finally changed.
68
Image Credit : instagram
Karan Johar is a top Bollywood director/producer with numerous hits and blockbusters. He debuted with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
78
Image Credit : instagram
Karan has directed/produced hits like KKHH, K3G, KHNH, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, Wake Up Sid, MNIK, SOTY, Raazi, Simmba, Dhadak, Kesari, Shershaah, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
88
Image Credit : instagram
Karan has also acted in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Fashion, Shamitabh, and Bombay Velvet.
Top Stories