Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar are two of Bollywood's biggest producer-directors. But there's a huge difference in their net worth and the number of hit films they've made. Who is the real king of the box office?
| Published : May 20 2025, 09:10 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
A look at the net worth and hits of Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar.
28
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Aditya Chopra, son of Yash Chopra, has given Bollywood some classic, evergreen movies.
38
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Aditya Chopra directed DDLJ (1995), Mohabbatein (2000), and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), proving his blockbuster success.
48
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Yash Raj Films, under Aditya Chopra, has produced over 65 films, including blockbusters like Pathaan and Tiger 3.
58
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Aditya Chopra's net worth is estimated to be around ₹6500-7500 crore, earned through Yash Raj Films.
68
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Karan Johar debuted with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and directed hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan.
78
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Dharma Productions, under Karan Johar, has produced over 30 hit/superhit films.
88
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Karan Johar's net worth is estimated to be around ₹1700 crore. Aditya Chopra's net worth is significantly higher.
