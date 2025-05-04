Kapil Sharma to Rajpal Yadav: 6 richest comedians of India
World Laughter Day 2025: Making people laugh is said to be the most difficult job. But on the strength of this art, many artists in India have made immense wealth. Know about 6 richest comedians
| Published : May 04 2025, 04:53 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Social Media
Rajpal Yadav
Veteran actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav, who tickled the audience with films like 'Malamaal Weekly', 'Hungama', 'Hulchul', 'Chup Chupke' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (franchise), has a net worth of around 80 crore rupees.
25
Image Credit : Social Media
Vir Das
Vir Das is especially known for stand-up comedy. He has hosted comedy shows like 'Vir Das: Landing' for Netflix. He has appeared in comedy films like 'Badmaash Company', 'Delhi Belly' and 'Go Goa Gone'. Reportedly, he has a property worth 82 crore rupees as of today.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Johnny Lever
Johnny Lever needs no introduction. He is a veteran Bollywood actor and famous comedian. Almost every comedy film in Bollywood seems incomplete without an artist like Johnny. Johnny's popular films include 'Housefull' (franchise), 'Hera Pheri' (franchise) and 'De Dana Dan'. According to reports, he owns a property worth 277 crore rupees.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Brahmanandam
Brahmanandam is a famous comedian and actor in South Indian films. He holds the Guinness Book of World Record for doing more than 1000 films. It is said that he has assets worth about 490 crore rupees.
55
Image Credit : Facebook
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma's last reported net worth is somewhat around 270-280 crore rupees.
