Kapil Sharma reacts after shooting at Kap's cafe: 'In shock, but not defeated'
Kapil Sharma has reacted to the shocking shooting incident at his newly opened Kap's Cafe in Canada. The incident occurred on Thursday, and Kapil’s first response since the attack has now surfaced online.
Comedian Kapil Sharma recently opened a beautifully designed café in Canada called Kap's Cafe. Unfortunately, the café was targeted in a shocking shooting incident on Thursday evening. Kapil, deeply disturbed by the news, has now reacted to the situation.
Kapil Sharma released a statement after the shooting at Kap's Cafe, saying, "We opened Kaps Cafe to bring delicious coffee and joy to the community," via a heartfelt Instagram story."
Kapil continued, "What happened is heartbreaking. I'm shocked but not defeated. We're working to recover."
Kapil expressed gratitude for everyone's support. He said, "This cafe stands because of the trust and dream we all share."
Kapil showed resilience, writing, "Let's stand against violence and ensure Kaps Cafe remains a warm community space. Thanks from Kaps Cafe. See you soon."
