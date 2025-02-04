Kanye West’s $20M Japan deal at risk after Bianca Censori’s controversial Grammy stunt; Read on

Kanye West’s $20 million Japan concert deal is in jeopardy after his wife, Bianca Censori, caused controversy at the Grammys with a bold outfit. Investors may pull funding for the shows.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Kanye West's $20 million deal to perform in Japan is reportedly at risk due to a controversial stunt by his wife, Bianca Censori, at the 67th Grammy Awards. Censori appeared in a sheer dress, which upset investors backing Kanye's Tokyo concerts. The controversy could lead to the cancellation of his upcoming shows in Japan.
 

Censori made headlines when she removed her black fur coat on the red carpet, revealing a sheer outfit resembling a mini dress made from stockings. This racy moment, likely inspired by Kanye's album cover, was seen as inappropriate by some. Police escorted the couple out of the event shortly after.

 

The incident sparked outrage in Japan, where cultural values around women's rights are particularly sensitive. Sources claim that investors in Japan are "extremely upset" and may pull funding for Kanye's shows in May at the Tokyo Dome. This controversy has seriously impacted his career and reputation.

 

Kanye has been living in Tokyo for nearly a year, working on his new album, Bully. However, his actions have reportedly made him unwelcome in the country, where public tolerance for controversial behavior is low. His recent stunt at the Grammys may have further strained his relationship with Japanese investors.

 

Despite the controversy, there are reports that Kanye may have orchestrated the stunt with Bianca, aiming to make a bold statement. Experts have pointed out that Bianca seemed uncomfortable during the moment, leading to concerns about her well-being. The couple has yet to comment on the incident or its consequences for Kanye's career.

