Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty shares some unseen pictures from his school days; check them out

    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

    Unseen photos of Rishab Shetty performing the Yakshagana dance during his school days. Rishab's life has altered dramatically, from being an ambitious art enthusiast in sixth grade to being a household celebrity with Kantara.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rishabh Shetty is a creative storyteller, director, and talented performer in Indian film. His multifaceted personality needs no introduction, as he has always left the audience in awe of his incredible talent. The most widely recognized name, Rishab Shetty, started his journey in the world of art and entertainment at a very early age, when he was in sixth standard. Right from there, he was an ardent follower of Yakshagana and performed it with sincerity.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Throwing lights on the same, Rishab Shetty said, "My journey as an artist started when I was in 6th standard when I performed Yakshagana. Since then I always dreamt of bringing folklore of my region to big screen for the world to see."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Yakshagana is a folklore dance form to which Rishab Shetty elaborately used in the global sensation 'Kantara : The Legend'. The popular folkfore dance was used in the track Varahroopam in Kantara and he even performed it live infront of the audiences during the Amazon Prime Video event where the prequel 'Kantara Chapter 1' was announced.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Hombale Films bankrollled Kantara A Legend was humongous success and it gave the audiences a divine experience like never before. Following the roaring response to the film, the esteemed production house is set to return with the prequel 'Kantara: Chapter 1' that will again see Rishab Shetty as a actor and director and the film is said to be much bigger than the first part.

    article_image5

    This confirms that Rishab Shetty is heavily connected to his roots and culture. Wherever he goes, he makes sure to follow the culture and tradition.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab Shetty, who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chamkila Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers RBA

    Chamkila-Amarjot pictures: Parineeti Chopra shares reel and real life pics of these legendary Punjabi singers

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday RBA

    Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna sports sindoor in film's new poster, makers unveil look on her birthday

    Family Star REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film worth watching? Read this RBA

    'Family Star' REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's film worth watching? Read this

    Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham' surpasses 'Manjummel Boys' record in 7 days rkn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham surpasses record of Manjummal Boys in UK; Check details

    Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims ex-husband Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident RKK

    Angelina Jolie files new motion, claims Brad Pitt 'physically abused' her much before the 2016 plane incident

    Recent Stories

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto AJR

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto

    Easy steps to do hair spa at home using natural remedies rkn

    Easy steps to do hair spa at home using natural remedies

    Glowing skin to weight loss: Know benefits of eating Jungle Jalebi anr

    Glowing skin to weight loss: Know benefits of eating Jungle Jalebi

    IPL 2024: Video of female fan doing Gill's celebration style during GT vs PBKS clash wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    IPL 2024: Video of female fan doing Gill's celebration style during GT vs PBKS clash wins hearts (WATCH)

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to Farrey: OTT releases this week RKK

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' to 'Farrey': OTT releases this week

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon