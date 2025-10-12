- Home
Kantara: Chapter 1 has had a blockbuster run, earning ₹359.65 crore in India in 9 days. Here’s the Day 10 box office collection and occupancy update for Rishab Shetty’s hit film.
Kantara: Chapter-1 Box Office Day 10
On Saturday, October 11, 2025, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 recorded a total occupancy of 57.05% in Kannada theaters. Morning shows had a lower turnout with 38.78% seats filled, while afternoon shows saw a much higher occupancy of 75.31%.
Kantara Day 10 Earnings Update
So far, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has earned a net collection of approximately ₹24.14 crore across all languages on its tenth day. Rishab Shetty’s film has now amassed a total of ₹383.79 crore worldwide.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 — Story Overview
The film is set in ancient coastal Karnataka, where a brave warrior rises to protect the land and its traditions, embodying faith, sacrifice, and cultural pride.
Kantara: A Tale of Mystery and Valor
Kantara unfolds a gripping story where outsiders attempt to seize village land by force. The hero rises to defend his faith, family, and honor, blending mystery, folklore, and thrilling action.
About This Film
Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in lead roles.