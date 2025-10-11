Ace filmmaker Atlee has praised Rishab Shetty for his stellar work in Kantara Chapter 1, calling it a “brilliant cinematic experience.” He also expressed hope that Shetty’s exceptional performance and direction earn him a National Award.

South Indian Ace filmmaker Atlee needs no special introduction. With a power packed project, jawan, Atlee has become familiar to Bollywood audience. In a recent interview, this filmmaker has made sensational comments on the roaring success of Kantara Chapter 1 and the actor cum director Rishab Shetty. These comments quickly caught the attention of netizens and fans started praising him for the support he is showing for Rishab Shetty.

There was tangible buzz among fans in Bollywood and South Cinema since ace maker Atlee lauded Rishab Shetty for the hit project, Kantara Chapter 1. The filmmaker had nothing but words of praise for Shetty's acting, direction, and contribution overall to Indian cinema and expressed hope for the film to receive the National Award.

In a recent interview, Atlee called Kantara Chapter 1 a brilliant cinematic experience and praised Rishab Shetty for his versatility. Said Atlee: "Rishab Shetty has delivered a phenomenal performance. His direction combined with acting shows a deep understanding of storytelling. I sincerely wish that he gets what he deserves at the National Awards."

Such gestures from Atlee show the increasing level of respect South Indian cinema is gaining across the country. Atlee's commendation therefore adds to the credibility of the film regarding artistic and commercial success.

What Makes Kantara Chapter 1 Special

Released after a highly positive response from critics,Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is lauded for its gripping narration, performances, and technical finesse. Rishab Shetty was not only the movie's protagonist but also its director, creating a film that balances regional cultural merit with universal resonance.

The film's music, cinematography, and screenplay have also been lauded in praise for the seamless blend of action, drama, and emotion, in which Atlee specifically mentioned that it resonated with audiences across the nation and thus set a benchmark for quality in modern Indian cinema.

The National Award Hopes

Rishab Shetty's commitment engendered the discussion of award-worthy performances, with Atlee's comment, "Hope He Takes the National Award," further stoking this debate. This meant that the academic weighing of the film's originality along with Shetty's painstaking process earns it every bit of a candidate for national recognition.

Social media was also full of messages from fans expressing their support with posts and messages asking that Kantara Chapter 1 be awarded as it deserves, both nationally and internationally.