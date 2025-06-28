Kannappa Box Office collection Day 1: Vishnu Manchu starrer collects THIS
The film 'Kannappa,' based on the historical figure, hit theaters Friday and is making waves. Here's the scoop on its OTT release, business details, and target collections
Positive Talk for Kannappa
The Manchu family's ambitious project 'Kannappa' finally premiered this Friday (June 27th) to a positive reception. This positive buzz is a rare occurrence for Manchu Vishnu's films, which are often subject to trolling. However, 'Kannappa' has garnered almost 90% positive feedback. Manchu Vishnu's prediction that this Friday would be his seems to be coming true, judging by the audience response.
Reasons for Kannappa's Positive Buzz
The team's hard work, dedication, and sincerity on 'Kannappa' have clearly paid off. The film's devotional theme, along with its star-studded cast (Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal), has naturally generated positive word-of-mouth. Fan support and positive critical reviews have further boosted the film's positive reception, which is expected to translate into strong box office collections.
Kannappa's OTT Details
Details about 'Kannappa's' budget, business dealings, and OTT rights have emerged. Manchu Vishnu clarified that the film's OTT rights haven't been sold yet and it will be available on OTT platforms only after ten weeks. Although discussions were held with various OTT platforms, none agreed to the team's asking price. Manchu Vishnu confidently stated that they would sell the rights after the theatrical release, expecting platforms to be more eager then. Given the current positive buzz, this seems likely. For now, no OTT deal has been finalized, and even if one is made, the film won't be on OTT for at least ten weeks.
Kannappa's Business Details & Collection Targets
'Kannappa' wasn't sold to any distributors and is being released independently. Apparently, negotiations with buyers fell through, leading Mohan Babu to release it himself. Mohanlal is releasing it in Kerala under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner, while Mythri Movie Makers is handling the release in Telugu states, but only as distributors, not buyers. The film's team claims a budget of ₹200 crore, suggesting they need ₹400 crore to break even. However, the actual budget seems closer to ₹100 crore, considering Prabhas and Mohanlal reportedly waived their fees, and other actors likely took reduced pay. Most of the expenses likely went to production and CGI, which also appears limited. Therefore, a gross of ₹200-250 crore should ensure profitability, while ₹300 crore would make it a blockbuster.
Kannappa: Team & Story Details
'Kannappa' stars Manchu Vishnu as Kannappa, Mohan Babu as Mahadeva Sastri, Prabhas as Rudra, Mohanlal as Keeratha, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal as Shiva and Parvati. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu, the film also features Manchu Vishnu's children, Ariaana, Viviana, and Avram, in minor roles. Based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Shiva from Srikalahasti, the film portrays Tinnadu's transformation into Kannappa and his journey from disbelief to devout faith. This emotionally resonant devotional film is captivating audiences and, based on the positive buzz, is expected to perform well at the box office.