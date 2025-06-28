Image Credit : PR

'Kannappa' wasn't sold to any distributors and is being released independently. Apparently, negotiations with buyers fell through, leading Mohan Babu to release it himself. Mohanlal is releasing it in Kerala under his Aashirvad Cinemas banner, while Mythri Movie Makers is handling the release in Telugu states, but only as distributors, not buyers. The film's team claims a budget of ₹200 crore, suggesting they need ₹400 crore to break even. However, the actual budget seems closer to ₹100 crore, considering Prabhas and Mohanlal reportedly waived their fees, and other actors likely took reduced pay. Most of the expenses likely went to production and CGI, which also appears limited. Therefore, a gross of ₹200-250 crore should ensure profitability, while ₹300 crore would make it a blockbuster.