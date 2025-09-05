Anushree Wedding Saree: Guess How Much She Really Paid! Fans React
Anushree’s wedding saree created a buzz online, with fans reacting enthusiastically to her elegant and simple choice. Social media users praised her grounded style, making the wedding fashion moment widely discussed.
Anushree Shares Happiness On Social Media
After her wedding, Anushree took to social media to express her joy and gratitude to her fans and well-wishers. She wrote: "The God I worshipped… the beloved Kannadigas who blessed me… the boon given… this moment… this smile 🙏".
Her post has garnered numerous likes, comments, and shares, with fans congratulating her and wishing her happiness in married life.
Viral Post Sparks Debate Over Anushree’s Saree
A social media post went viral claiming that Anushree had purchased a saree for Rs 2,70,000. The post quickly caught the attention of fans and netizens, sparking widespread debate and discussions online. Reacting to the viral post, Anushree addressed the matter directly through her social media account, clarifying the situation and responding to the speculation surrounding her saree purchase.
Anushree Clarifies Saree Price On Social Media
Anushree wrote on her social media post: "You were saying that my saree cost Rs. 2,70,000. But I bought my saree from Mysore Silk Udyog for Rs. 2,700."
Her candid clarification has been appreciated by fans, with many praising her for addressing the misinformation promptly and transparently, putting an end to the circulating rumours.
Fans Admire Anushree’s Simplicity
Anushree’s recent social media post revealing the actual price of her saree has won her widespread admiration. While many were initially surprised by claims that the saree cost Rs 2,70,000, they were impressed to learn that she had actually purchased it for just Rs 2,700, reflecting her grounded and simple lifestyle.
In an era where extravagant purchases often make headlines, Anushree’s choice stands out. Her approach has sparked discussions about modesty and practicality, resonating with fans who value simplicity over showiness.
Anushree Praised For Simplicity Amid Lavish Weddings
Commentators and fans alike have applauded Anushree for her simplicity, noting that she purchased a saree for just Rs 2,700. In contrast, many ordinary people today spend lakhs of rupees on wedding attire, making her grounded choice truly exemplary in today’s culture of extravagance.
Anushree Shares Edited Photo Of Puneeth Rajkumar
Anushree recently shared a photo from her wedding featuring the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The image, which has been edited, has captured the attention of her fans and followers. Apparently, Anushree is particularly fond of this photo, as it holds special significance for her.
Anushree has long been known as a devoted fan of Puneeth Rajkumar, affectionately called Appu by his admirers. Her admiration for the actor is evident in the way she cherishes the edited wedding photo, highlighting her connection and respect for the legendary actor.
Wedding Venue On Outskirts Of Bengaluru
Anushree recently got married to Roshan, an IT entrepreneur, in a grand yet intimate ceremony. The ceremony took place at a luxurious resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, providing a scenic backdrop for the special occasion. Close friends, family, and well-wishers attended to bless the couple, making it a memorable event for everyone present.
Family And Friends Join In The Joy
On the auspicious day of Shri Gauri Ganesh Chaturthi, Anushree celebrated with devotion and festivity at her residence near Bengaluru. The occasion was marked with traditional rituals, music, and cultural performances, reflecting the joy and spiritual significance of the festival.
Preference For Mantramangalya Ceremony
The actress had expressed her desire to have a Mantramangalya ceremony, a traditional ritual that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. However, certain rules associated with the Mantramangalya could not be fully adhered to during the wedding.
Anushree’s Precious Gesture
At her wedding, Anushree and her husband Roshan shared a heartfelt exchange of gifts, symbolizing their love and commitment. Roshan presented Anushree with exquisite bangles and necklaces, reflecting his affection and respect for her.
Viral Video From Anushree’s Wedding
A video from Anushree’s wedding recently went viral, capturing a light-hearted and memorable moment during the wedding meal.