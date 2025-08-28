Anchor Anushree tied the knot with Roshan in Bengaluru. In her first reaction after the wedding, she shared their love story, calling it a love marriage, and revealed that Roshan is an IT professional.

Kannada TV anchor Anushree and Roshan tied the knot in a private yet grand ceremony in Bengaluru, surrounded by close friends, family, and a few prominent figures from the Kannada film industry. The couple later spoke to the media about their love story, the wedding celebrations, and their aspirations for life together. Their intimate yet elegant wedding was a mix of tradition, joy, and heartfelt moments, reflecting the couple’s personal style and values.

A Simple Wedding Dream

“Our wish was to have a wedding with very few people. Although it wasn't as simple as we hoped, it was still relatively grand. The wedding was beautiful and simple. We are happy that everyone respected our privacy,” Anushree shared.

Where Did They Meet?

“We realized so many people came to our wedding. Thank you for all your love and support. Ours is a love marriage. No one believed our love story when we told them. We met during the Puneeth Parva event. We became friends, fell in love, and got married. Puneeth Parva introduced us; it's like Appu Sir brought us together,” Anushree expressed with joy.

Celebrating with Friends and Stars

“Roshan and I view life simply. We celebrate small things. He is helpful, and we even had his photo at our wedding venue. Our wedding took place in the presence of Appu Sir. Shivarajkumar, Geethakka, Rachita Ram, and many others came to bless us. Rachita Ram doesn't usually attend weddings, so her presence made us very happy. Raj B Shetty was running around like it was his own wedding. Shivarajkumar had met Roshan before; I had introduced them,” she said.

Wished for a Mantramaangalya Ceremony

“Marriage is a small part of our lives. Work is very important to us. The simple wedding brought us a lot of joy. I really wanted a Mantramaangalya ceremony, but there are rules for it, including a limit on the number of attendees. So, we couldn't have a Mantramaangalya. A wedding is a girl's dream, and mine was a little late. How we get married isn't important, but how we live is. We are married now, and we have responsibilities. We have to carry these responsibilities forward. I saw YouTube videos saying he's a billionaire. Roshan is a simple guy. May he earn billions in the future; he needs all your blessings for that. Roshan loves to cook. He makes amazing biryani and fish fry,” Anushree shared.

What Did Roshan Say?

“I am an IT professional, not a billionaire. I've known Anushree for the past five years. I'm a Dr Rajkumar fan, and Sridevi Bhairappa is my friend. I met Anushree through her. I never felt like Anushree was a celebrity. She's simple,” Roshan said.