Nandini was the eldest daughter of a government school teacher couple. Her father, S Mahabaleshwar, passed away in 2021.

A beloved Kannada television serial actress has died by suicide in her PG room. She was uninterested in a government job offered to her as the eldest daughter following her father's death and faced opposition from her family for wanting to continue acting. Kannada serial actress CM Nandini was found dead in her PG room in Kengeri on Monday. Notes in Nandini's diary revealed the pressure from her family to quit acting and take up the government job.

Following her father's death, a family member became eligible for a job at the taluk office.

However, the 26-year-old actress had explained that she was not interested in the government job as she had dropped out of her BE studies midway to focus on full-time acting.

Facing strong opposition from home, the actress moved to a PG in Kengeri in August 2025. The actress's mother has already responded that the suicide was due to a dispute over her daughter's career choice and that no one else was involved. Nandini completed her PUC education from Ballari in 2018. She later enrolled in an engineering course. However, due to her interest in acting, she underwent acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Since 2019, Nandini, who has acted in several Kannada television serials, has been living in Bengaluru.

On the evening of December 28, Nandini visited her friend Puneeth's house. She returned to the PG around 11:23 PM. Later, Puneeth called Nandini several times, but she did not answer. At 11:50 PM, Puneeth informed the PG manager, Kumar, and the in-charge, Kiran. They came, broke open the door, and found Nandini had died by suicide, hanging from the window grill. They tried to rush her to the hospital, but her death was confirmed.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you are facing a crisis, please call these numbers for counseling support: 1056, 0471- 2552056)