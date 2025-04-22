Image Credit : Getty

Kanika Dhillon explained that Gandhari is not just an action film but also a deeply emotional story about a mother’s strength. She emphasized that the film explores fear and fierceness, showing how far a mother can go to safeguard her child. The film’s cultural depth and unique storytelling set it apart from other action dramas.

Kanika Dhillon said, “This is about a different sort of fear, or rather fierceness as a human being. To what extent can a mother go to protect her child?”