Kanika Dhillon reveals how Taapsee Pannu got action film 'Gandhari'
Kanika Dhillon recently shared how Taapsee Pannu landed the lead role in the action-packed film Gandhari, a gripping revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Taapsee Pannu Joins Gandhari: A Perfect Fit
Screenwriter-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon recently shared insights into how Taapsee Pannu came on board for her upcoming action film, Gandhari. The film, directed by Devashish Makhija, is a revenge drama centered around a mother’s fierce battle to protect her child. Kanika revealed that Taapsee was eager to take on an action-packed role, making her the perfect choice for the film.
A Story Rooted in Emotion and Action
Kanika Dhillon explained that Gandhari is not just an action film but also a deeply emotional story about a mother’s strength. She emphasized that the film explores fear and fierceness, showing how far a mother can go to safeguard her child. The film’s cultural depth and unique storytelling set it apart from other action dramas.
Kanika Dhillon said, “This is about a different sort of fear, or rather fierceness as a human being. To what extent can a mother go to protect her child?”
Breaking Stereotypes in Bollywood
Women-led action films often face skepticism, but Kanika believes that audiences are open to well-told stories. She stated that the success of such films depends on strong storytelling, not audience bias. With Taapsee’s dedication and the film’s gripping narrative, Gandhari aims to challenge norms and redefine female-driven action cinema.
Talking about the perfect timing, "She was also in the right frame of mind that she wanted to do an action film. So, it just kind of happened at the right time,"
Release and Expectations
The film, also starring Ishwak Singh, is set to premiere on Netflix later this year. Kanika Dhillon expressed excitement about reaching a global audience through streaming platforms. With its intense action sequences and emotional depth, Gandhari promises to be a groundbreaking addition to Bollywood’s action genre.