Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan: Celebrities who have married two times and more

Multiple marriages are becoming increasingly common in the film industry. While two marriages are relatively frequent among star actors, some celebrities have married three times. Let's delve into the lives of these celebrities.

Pawan Kalyan: The first name that comes to mind when discussing three marriages is Pawan Kalyan. The Power Star's personal and political life, marked by three marriages, has made headlines. Pawan first married Nandini from Vizag before entering the film industry. Later, he fell in love with and married Renu Desai, divorcing Nandini. They have two children. He then divorced Renu and married dancer Anna Lezhneva, with whom he also has two children.

Naresh: Senior actor Naresh has been married four times. His first marriage was to the daughter of cinematographer Srinu Kumar, and they have a son, Naveen Vijaykrishna. His second marriage was to Rekha Supriya, granddaughter of writer Devulapalli Krishnasastri. They also have a son. His third marriage was to Ramya Raghupathi, niece of former minister Raghuveera Reddy, and they have a son. After controversies with Ramya, he is said to have married actress Pavitra Lokesh.

Kamal Haasan: Kamal Haasan has been married three times. His first marriage was to Vani Ganapathy, which ended in divorce after ten years. He then married actress Sarika, and they have two daughters, Shruti and Akshara Haasan. After divorcing Sarika, he lived with actress Gauthami, who later separated from him.

Sanjay Dutt: In 1987, he married actress Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996. They have a daughter, Trishala. His second marriage was to model Rhea Pillai, which ended in divorce in 2005. In 2008, he married Manyata, and they have twins born in 2010.

Radhika: Actress Radhika has been married three times. Her first marriage was to Malayalam actor Pratap Pothen, which ended in divorce within a year. She then married British national Richard Hardy, and they have a daughter. After their divorce, she married actor Sarath Kumar.

