Mumbai police have arrested actor and self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, for reportedly firing four shots into a residential building in Andheri where writer-director Neeraj Kumar Mishra resides.

Khan was taken at his studio on Friday night and formally arrested following questioning by a Mumbai Police team. During the interview, he confirmed firing the shots on January 18 using his licensed handgun. Police have found the firearm used in the crime. The motivation for the termination remains unknown. Police said Khan, who portrays himself as a film critic and has previously worked as an actor and director, said during questioning that he had no intention of causing harm.