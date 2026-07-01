Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday on Monday, receiving an adorable wish from her sister Nupur. On the work front, her new film 'Cocktail 2' with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has turned a year older, celebrating her birthday on Monday, as heartwarming wishes poured in for the 'Mimi' star.

Kriti received an adorable wish from her sister, Nupur Sanon. Nupur shared a throwback video from her pre-wedding festivities, showing her and Kriti dancing together. The sisters exuded warm, cheerful vibes as they effortlessly matched each other's energy and shared playful moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon Ben (@nupursanon)

Kriti also wrapped her sister in a warm hug, following which the actor affectionately kissed Nupur on the forehead. Sharing the video, Nupur wrote, "Happy birthday Kritsuuuuu. Tu jaan hai yaar."

Fans quickly took to the comment section and showered love on the sisters' bond. Many also sent birthday wishes for Kriti.

On the work front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was seen in the film 'Cocktail 2', which starred her along with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Homi Adjania.

'Cocktail 2' has made a strong start at the box office, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the OG film.

The story follows Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. (ANI)