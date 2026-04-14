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Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Parenting Anxiety, Sadhguru’s Advice Leaves Her Thinking Deeply - Read On
Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her worries as a mother to daughter Raha while speaking with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who advised her that fear doesn’t help parenting.
It doesn’t matter whether someone is a celebrity or a VVIP—parents everywhere worry about their children. For mothers, that concern often runs even deeper, especially for working moms who spend long hours away from home. Even with support, a mother’s heart is always with her child. Alia Bhatt recently opened up about experiencing these very emotions.
During the event “In Conversation with the Mystic,” organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation, Alia shared her concerns with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. She asked, “I have a lot of anxiety about my daughter. What is your advice for worried parents?” When Sadhguru asked her daughter’s name, Alia replied, “Raha.”
Sadhguru’s response left Alia momentarily taken aback. He said, “A worried parent can never be a good parent,” explaining that constant anxiety does more harm than good. According to him, excessive worry prevents parents from being truly effective and only impacts their own well-being.
He further advised parents to let go of the constant urge to teach their children. To explain his point, he asked Alia a simple question: between her and her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, who is happier? Alia admitted it was Raha. When asked who spreads more happiness around, she again said her daughter.
Building on that, Sadhguru questioned what exactly parents need to teach children if they already embody joy so naturally. He suggested that instead of instructing children all the time, parents should observe and learn from them, as kids are often more connected to life than adults.
He concluded by encouraging parents to simply create a nurturing environment for growth and watch their children evolve. While adults tend to complicate life, young children remain naturally joyful. When Alia asked if she should take advice from her child instead, Sadhguru affirmed, saying that sometimes, children understand life better than we think.
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