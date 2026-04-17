Kangana Ranaut has reacted to rumours linking her with Chirag Paswan, clarifying their bond. The actress dismissed dating buzz, calling him a close friend and denying any romantic relationship.

Kangana Ranaut, known for speaking her mind, has once again grabbed attention by addressing rumours about her equation with Chirag Paswan. The speculation began in 2024 when the two were seen sharing a light-hearted moment while arriving at Parliament, sparking chatter about a possible romance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“He’s Just a Friend,” Says Kangana

In a recent interview, Kangana firmly denied any romantic link with Chirag Paswan. She clarified that they share a friendly bond and nothing more. According to her, they have known each other for years, dating back to their film days. Kangana even joked that if there had been any romance, things would have progressed much further by now.

She explained that their connection comes from a place of comfort and familiarity, especially since both have links to the film industry. Kangana added that she enjoys his company but there is no romantic angle involved.

A Look Back and What’s Next

Kangana and Chirag worked together in the 2011 film Miley Naa Miley Hum, which marked Chirag’s acting debut. Their on-screen pairing and recent public appearances have kept fans curious about their relationship.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency and is now preparing for her upcoming project Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. She will also reunite with R. Madhavan for another film, exciting fans of their earlier collaborations.