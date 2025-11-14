Kajol Faces Trolls for Saying Marriages Should Come with Expiry and Renewal Dates
Kajol’s recent comment on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle suggesting marriages should have expiry and renewal dates has sparked online trolling, igniting debates among fans and social media users alike.
Kajol Sparks Buzz with Talk Show Remark
There's always a hot topic in Bollywood. Celebrity comments on talk shows often go viral, and Kajol’s recent remark on her show has triggered widespread discussion among fans and social media users alike.
Kajol Suggests Expiry Dates for Marriages on Talk Show
On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Kajol humorously suggested that marriages should have expiry and renewal dates. The episode, featuring guests Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon, is now streaming on Prime Video.
Kajol Agrees Marriages Need Expiry Dates on Talk Show
During Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, host Twinkle Khanna asked if marriages should have expiry dates. While Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon disagreed, Kajol agreed. Twinkle joked, "It's a marriage, not a washing machine!"
Kajol Defends Marriage Renewal Idea on Talk Show
Kajol defended her suggestion, questioning what guarantees marrying the right person. She said having a renewal option ensures no one suffers for long, and Twinkle Khanna agreed with her perspective.
Kajol Says Money Can’t Buy True Happiness
When asked if money can buy happiness on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Twinkle Khanna and Vicky Kaushal said yes, but Kajol disagreed, explaining that money can actually become an obstacle to true joy.
Previous Controversy on Kajol’s Talk Show
This isn’t the first time Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle sparked debate. Earlier, Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna called emotional cheating worse than physical, while Janhvi Kapoor disagreed with their view.