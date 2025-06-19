Image Credit : instagram

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 40th birthday today. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for her. Details about her net worth have been released. Accordingly, it is said that Kajal Aggarwal's net worth is around Rs. 80 crores. She was reportedly paid Rs. 5 crores for her last film, Sikandar. It is said that this is the highest salary she has received in her career.

Apart from films, Kajal Aggarwal earns crores by acting in advertisements. She also runs a company that sells beauty products. Currently shining as an actress in cinema, Kajal is reportedly planning to become a director soon. An announcement about the film she will direct is expected soon.