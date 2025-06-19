- Home
- Entertainment
- Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Check out net worth, upcoming movies of the Telugu actress
Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Check out net worth, upcoming movies of the Telugu actress
Let's take a look at actress Kajal Aggarwal's net worth as she celebrates her 40th birthday today
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Kajal Aggarwal Net Worth
Kajal Aggarwal was a leading actress in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She was born on June 19, 1985, in Mumbai. She made her acting debut in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.... She then entered the Tamil film industry with the film Pazhani, directed by Perarasu. Similarly, she acted in Telugu films like Lakshmi Kalyanam and Chandamama. The Telugu film Magadheera, which she starred in alongside Ram Charan, proved to be a major turning point for her. This film was directed by Rajamouli.
Kajal Aggarwal as a Top Heroine
Although her initial Tamil films didn't perform well, the 2011 film Naan Mahaan Alla, starring Karthi, became a huge success and brought Kajal more film opportunities in Tamil. In 2012, Kajal Aggarwal acted in the Telugu film Businessman with Mahesh Babu and also starred in Maattrraan with Suriya and Thuppakki with Vijay in Tamil. Due to a series of hit films, Kajal Aggarwal rose to become a leading actress. She then made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in the Hindi remake of Singam.
Kajal, a Fan Favorite
Following the arrival of many new actresses, Kajal Aggarwal gradually lost her market share but started appearing in films of leading actors like Mersal with Vijay, Maari with Dhanush, and Vivegam with Ajith. Although Kajal Aggarwal's character wasn't strong in these films, her performance was well-received by fans. Regardless of the film's outcome, Kajal remains a favorite among fans.
Kajal's Love Marriage
Kajal Aggarwal got married in 2020 to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple has a son named Neil Kitchlu. Since her husband gave her the green light to continue acting after marriage, Kajal has been selectively choosing films with good storylines. Her last Tamil film was Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It's said she plays opposite Kamal Haasan in this big-budget film. It was expected that Kajal Aggarwal would be a part of Indian 2.
Kajal Aggarwal in Indian 2
However, it has been reported that her scenes will be included in Indian 3. Kajal underwent horse-riding training for this film. She is eagerly waiting to make a comeback with Indian 3. But the release of that film is uncertain. Due to the result of Indian 2, there are complications in releasing Indian 3. Hence, the film has been put on hold. Her last film was the Hindi film Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Kajal played a key role in this film, but it flopped.
Kajal Aggarwal's Net Worth
Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 40th birthday today. Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for her. Details about her net worth have been released. Accordingly, it is said that Kajal Aggarwal's net worth is around Rs. 80 crores. She was reportedly paid Rs. 5 crores for her last film, Sikandar. It is said that this is the highest salary she has received in her career.
Apart from films, Kajal Aggarwal earns crores by acting in advertisements. She also runs a company that sells beauty products. Currently shining as an actress in cinema, Kajal is reportedly planning to become a director soon. An announcement about the film she will direct is expected soon.
Kajal Aggarwal's Upcoming Films
Kajal Aggarwal currently has two big films in hand. One of them is Kannappa. Kajal plays a cameo role in this film. Initially, they planned to cast Kangana Ranaut for the role that Kajal played. Since she refused, they cast Kajal. Apart from this, it is said that Kajal Aggarwal is also acting in the Hindi film Ramayana, which is being made on a grand scale. It is said that Kajal Aggarwal will play the role of Mandodari, paired opposite Yash, who plays Ravana.