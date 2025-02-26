Jyothika's stylish photoshoot: Suriya's wife stuns with ageless look

Jyothika Photoshoot : Actress Jyothika, wife of actor Suriya, has set the internet ablaze with her stunning young-look photoshoot photos.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 26, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Jyothika

Jyothika debuted in Tamil cinema with S.J. Surya's 'Vaali'. Her energetic acting quickly garnered attention, leading to numerous Kollywood offers. She became a top heroine, starring with Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.

budget 2025
article_image2

Suriya wife Jyothika

Suriya and Jyothika first acted together in 'Poovellam Kettuppar'. Suriya fell for Jyothika during the film and started pursuing her. Jyothika reciprocated, and they began dating.

article_image3

Jyothika Latest Photos

Their love strengthened during 'Kaakha Kaakha'. Initially, Suriya's family opposed, so they waited. In 2006, Suriya's family approved, and Suriya married Jyothika.

article_image4

Jyothika Instagram Photos

Jyothika married Suriya at her peak and took a break. They have Diya and Dev. After her children grew up, Jyothika made a comeback in 2013.

article_image5

Jyothika Movies

After marriage, Jyothika returned with the condition of no duets, choosing heroine-centric roles.
Also Read: Urvashi Rautela turns 31: Top 5 Controversies that led to fan wars

article_image6

Jyothika Viral Photos

Jyothika moved to Mumbai for her children's education and is now focusing on Bollywood, acting in films and web series.

article_image7

Jyothika Age

Jyothika is currently 46 years old. Her youthfulness is due to her fitness, as she intensely exercises and maintains her body.

article_image8

Jyothika Photoshoot

Jyothika's latest photoshoot, giving tough competition to young heroines at 46, is going viral. Fans are amazed by her cool rowdy baby look.

