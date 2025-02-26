Jyothika's stylish photoshoot: Suriya's wife stuns with ageless look

Jyothika Photoshoot : Actress Jyothika, wife of actor Suriya, has set the internet ablaze with her stunning young-look photoshoot photos.

Jyothika debuted in Tamil cinema with S.J. Surya's 'Vaali'. Her energetic acting quickly garnered attention, leading to numerous Kollywood offers. She became a top heroine, starring with Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.

Suriya and Jyothika first acted together in 'Poovellam Kettuppar'. Suriya fell for Jyothika during the film and started pursuing her. Jyothika reciprocated, and they began dating.

Their love strengthened during 'Kaakha Kaakha'. Initially, Suriya's family opposed, so they waited. In 2006, Suriya's family approved, and Suriya married Jyothika.

Jyothika married Suriya at her peak and took a break. They have Diya and Dev. After her children grew up, Jyothika made a comeback in 2013.

After marriage, Jyothika returned with the condition of no duets, choosing heroine-centric roles.

Jyothika moved to Mumbai for her children's education and is now focusing on Bollywood, acting in films and web series.

Jyothika is currently 46 years old. Her youthfulness is due to her fitness, as she intensely exercises and maintains her body.

Jyothika's latest photoshoot, giving tough competition to young heroines at 46, is going viral. Fans are amazed by her cool rowdy baby look.

