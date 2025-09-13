Image Credit : Facebook

Box Office First Day Earnings: 5 lakh rupees

Directed by Ram Reddy, this drama features Manoj Bajpayee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Priyanka Bose. Presented by Oscar winner Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap, it's the first Indian film under the Perspective Productions banner. It won Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival, premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, and received a Special Jury Award at theMAMI Mumbai Film Festival.