Jolly LLB 3 to War 2: 6 Big movie sequels releasing in 2025
Get ready for Bollywood's 2025 lineup! Highly anticipated sequels like Jolly LLB 3, Baaghi 4, War 2, Don 3, and Housefull 5 are set to take the box office by storm.
| Published : Apr 30 2025, 08:38 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Jolly LLB 3
Jolly LLB 3, a comedy courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, releases in September 2025.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, an action-packed film, will thrill action lovers in 2025.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
War 2
War 2, the sequel to the 2019 action drama, stars Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan. It releases in August 2025.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Don 3
The highly anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Farhan Akhtar, arrives late 2025.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Housefull 5
Housefull 5, featuring an ensemble cast, is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Raid 2
Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, releases in theaters on May 1st.
Top Stories