Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra's Thriller Aitraaz Completes 21 years
It's been 21 years since the release of Akshay Kumar's film Aitraaz. The movie was released on November 12, 2004. It's a psychological thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai. The film did great at the box office
Aitraaz
It's been 21 years since Akshay Kumar's film Aitraaz was released. The movie caused a stir at the box office upon its 2004 release. Its story and thrills really impressed the audience.
Star Cast
Director Abbas-Mustan's film Aitraaz starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Upasana Singh, Annu Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Dinesh Lamba in lead roles.
Story
Aitraaz is the story of a man accused of harassment by his female boss. The movie's plot has a lot of twists and turns.
Budget
Director Abbas-Mustan made the film on a budget of 11 crores, and it earned 26 crores at the box office. This was the third movie featuring Akshay and Priyanka together.
Priyanka Chopra
In Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra initially has a glamorous role, which later turns negative. She played her part brilliantly and won a Filmfare Award for Best Villain for it.
Climax
The climax of Aitraaz was powerful. The last 45 minutes feature a courtroom drama where Kareena Kapoor turns the tables to save her husband. The climax is the soul of the film. It was remade in Kannada as Shrimathi (2011), starring Upendra, Priyanka Trivedi, and Celina Jaitly.